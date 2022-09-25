Austin Police responded to a suspicious death at a bus stop along North Lamar Boulevard June 9. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A murder charge against an Austin teen was dropped after the evidence was deemed insufficient by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, court documents show.

Records filed Aug. 26 by the Austin Police Department showed Joshua Anthony Trevino, 17, would no longer have the murder charge on his record after the DA’s office reviewed the evidence in the case.

Trevino, previously listed on a $200,000 bond for the murder charge, was no longer listed in the Travis County jail, but according to records, he had two separate court dates listed on unrelated charges.

Trevino was charged in connection to the death of ­­52-year-old Tony Kelley, according to APD.