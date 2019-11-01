Changos Taqueria on Guadalupe to close in November

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every day it seems like Austin is losing another long-time restaurant.

Changos Taqueria located at Guadalupe Street and 30th Street is closing its doors on November 14th after 11 years of serving hungry Austinites. The restaurant, which sits right next to the Wheatsville Food Co-Op, is going on the market.

The owners of Changos say they want to focus on other projects, such as ready-made meals at area grocery stores. They also own Manuel’s in downtown Austin and the Arboretum which recently extended its lease through 2025.

Earlier this month another Austin classic and well known Sixth Street staple Hut’s Hamburgers also closed its doors after 80 years in business.