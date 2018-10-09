Changes coming to famous steel truss bridge on Montopolis Drive Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers are no longer allowed on the historic Montopolis Steel Truss Bridge in east Austin as of Monday. Foot traffic and cyclists are now the only ones allowed to use the bridge.

Crews will be working to remove lead paint from the bridge and add a new coat of fresh paint.

Vehicles on Cesar Chavez Street will be redirected to a new bridge on U.S. Highway 183.

Drivers trying to get onto Montopolis Drive will have to use Vargas Road.