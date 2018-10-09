Changes coming to famous steel truss bridge on Montopolis Drive
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers are no longer allowed on the historic Montopolis Steel Truss Bridge in east Austin as of Monday. Foot traffic and cyclists are now the only ones allowed to use the bridge.
Crews will be working to remove lead paint from the bridge and add a new coat of fresh paint.
Vehicles on Cesar Chavez Street will be redirected to a new bridge on U.S. Highway 183.
Drivers trying to get onto Montopolis Drive will have to use Vargas Road.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-