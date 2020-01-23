Change to Austin marijuana laws likely to pass in Thursday’s council vote

FILE – This May 24, 2018, file photo shows a marijuana plant in Oregon. In a new ruling, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates both alcoholic products and recreational marijuana, says beer and other alcoholic drinks as of Jan. 1, 2020. may not contain either THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, or CBD, the non-psychoactive part that is said to relieve stress and pain. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least five members of Austin’s City Council support a resolution to change the way the city enforces marijuana laws, and a sixth supports the effort but would like to clarify some of the language, KXAN has confirmed.

The resolution needs six votes to pass; it goes before council Thursday.

Four co-sponsors — Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza and Council Members Greg Casar, Natasha Harper-Madison and Jimmy Flannigan — introduced the resolution earlier this month. The measure would not decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, but it would deprioritize enforcement.

The resolution calls for the Austin Police Department to limit arrests and citations for low-level pot offenses like possession of personal-use amounts. It would also prevent the city from buying equipment or developing tests to test the amount of THC (the substance in weed that gets users high), and would stop any city personnel from recruiting an outside agency to perform those tests.

Felony cases involving trafficking or a violent crime would not be impacted by the resolution.

The measure comes in response to a bill the Texas legislature passed in 2019 to legalize hemp. Under that law, the cannabis plant is considered legal hemp if THC levels are below a certain threshold, but it’s considered illegal marijuana if it contains too much THC.

Prosecutors around the state have stopped taking many low-level marijuana cases to court because they can’t prove how much THC is in the plant. KXAN found the Travis County Attorney filed just four misdemeanor pot charges in the second half of 2019, compared to more than 1,000 in the first half of the year before lawmakers passed made hemp legal.

In addition to the resolution’s co-sponsors, Council Member Pio Renteria’s office confirmed he is “100% in favor” of the resolution.

Council Member Leslie Pool told KXAN she supports the effort to de-prioritize small marijuana offenses, but offered a few changes to the language on Wednesday to clarify that felonies would still be a priority.

