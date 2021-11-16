Cha-ching! Austin resident pockets $1M Mega Millions prize

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It wasn’t the jackpot, but an Austinite banked big bucks after they turned in a winning lottery ticket, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday.

The Austin resident, who wants to remain anonymous, won $1 million in the Mega Millions drawing for Nov. 5. The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, 10-15-20-66-68, but didn’t match the “Megaball” red number of 18. To win the jackpot, players have to match all the white and red numbers.

The prize is considered “second-tier” since it’s not the jackpot, the Texas Lottery said. The winning ticket was sold at Lamar Grocery, located at 2238 S. Lamar Blvd. in Austin.

Drawings for the Mega Millions game are at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.