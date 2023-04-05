AUSTIN (KXAN) — A stretch of roadway along the abandoned Missouri-Kansas-Texas (MoKan) railway could soon be designated for autonomous vehicle use.

Currently, the Texas Department of Transportation is analyzing the possible development of a “Connected and Automated Vehicle” facility along the MoKan corridor. On Monday, the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization could take action to deem it a principal arterial road poised for development.

Under TxDOT’s feasibility study, the state agency would create the MoCAV corridor, or Mobility for Connected and Automated Vehicles. In layman’s terms, CAVs include vehicles that don’t require a human driver to operate them, per TxDOT’s definition.

The proposal outlines developing a controlled access roadway that would run north to south from U.S. Hwy. 183 in Austin up to the CARTS Georgetown Station at 3620 S. Austin Ave. The corridor would run through Austin, Pflugerville, Round Rock and Georgetown.

“Overall, the MoCAV corridor will integrate CAV technology to provide a safe, less congested, and sustainability facility for commuters in this region,” the proposed agenda item reads.

The item will be considered at CAMPO’s board meeting Monday, which begins at 2 p.m. Those interested can watch the livestream online or attend in person at the Junior League of Austin Community Impact Center, located at 5330 Bluffstone Lane, Austin.