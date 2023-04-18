AUSTIN (KXAN) — In recognition of Earth Day, a group of Central Texas elementary school students helped design artwork that’ll cover two new zero-emission CapMetro buses.

The transit authority collaborated with Creative Action — an art-based youth development nonprofit — on the project. Students at Graham Elementary School, Camacho Elementary School, Smith Elementary School and Pioneer Crossing Elementary School were selected to design the final piece.

Students at Graham Elementary School, Camacho Elementary School, Smith Elementary School and Pioneer Crossing Elementary School were selected to design the final piece. (Courtesy: CapMetro)

The contest had students depict their favorite locations in Central Texas in honor of Earth Day, per a CapMetro release.

The “Art on the Bus” program, in collaboration with Creative Action, aims to use the arts to help educate young people about environmental conservation efforts through transportation, such as zero-emission buses. The program includes participants in four area school districts.