Central Texas participates in ‘National Night Out’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Across Central Texas, members of law enforcement met with communities Tuesday night to strengthen bonds.

“We can’t do this alone, it takes all of us together to make sure we have a safe city,” said Austin Police Department Chief of Staff Troy Gay of the initiative called National Night Out.

The annual campaign promotes relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

SafeHorns, a group committed to improving the safety of University of Texas at Austin students, organized a National Night Out event on West Campus Tuesday.

“These are the friendly faces they are meeting now that are going to come in their moment of need,” said President of SafeHorns Joell McNew.

The UT Police Department showed people how to use pepper spray properly as well as register their laptops, bikes and other valuables.

A group of moms in Austin also organized a block party in north Austin with constables from Travis County.