AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week’s major ice storm is not only impacting people’s travel but the area’s blood supply, too.

We Are Blood blamed the wintry weather conditions as the reason for Central Texas experiencing an “emergency need for blood and platelet donations,” according to a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon. The organization shared on social media that it’s “dangerously low in O type red cells and any type platelets.”

The blood bank is now asking people to book appointments online so that it can collect more donations. Its donor centers and mobile drives will reopen Thursday at 11 a.m.

Leaders at We Are Blood said their organization needs to receive an average of at least 200 blood donations on an average day in order to maintain an adequate blood supply. The organization now serves more than 40 hospitals and medical facilities in a 10-county area.