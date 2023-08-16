AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas housing market has continued its cooling trend, according to the new report from the Austin Board of Realtors.

The report said the median family income in the area was $122,000, which would mean buyers could generally afford a home between $300,000 to $400,000.

However, less than 40% of homes sold in the Austin-Round Rock area in July fell into that price range.

According to the July report, the City of Austin’s current median price for a home was $550,000, which was down 12% compared to last year.