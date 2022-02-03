Central Texas H-E-B stores closing early Thursday due to winter weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With just a few exceptions, H-E-B stores will close in Central Texas at 5 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, the store posted on its website.

The Fredericksburg H-E-B will stay open an hour later, until 6 p.m. Thursday and the Central Market locations in Austin will close at 8 p.m.

H-E-B also warned that curbside and delivery service will vary in certain areas and asked people to check in with their local stores.

The stores closing early is due to a winter storm that’s hit Texas and created less than ideal travel conditions. The company posted this on their website in part:

In preparation of the winter storm, we are taking precautions to protect and support our Partners and our stores, which have additional stock to ensure product availability. Any out-of-stocks are temporary. Our Partners restock shelves with more product throughout the day. Additionally, H-E-B has prioritized conserving energy across our business to do our part to help preserve the energy grid in Texas.