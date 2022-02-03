Central Texas H-E-B stores closing early Thursday due to winter weather

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With just a few exceptions, H-E-B stores will close in Central Texas at 5 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, the store posted on its website.

The Fredericksburg H-E-B will stay open an hour later, until 6 p.m. Thursday and the Central Market locations in Austin will close at 8 p.m.

H-E-B also warned that curbside and delivery service will vary in certain areas and asked people to check in with their local stores.

The stores closing early is due to a winter storm that’s hit Texas and created less than ideal travel conditions. The company posted this on their website in part:

In preparation of the winter storm, we are taking precautions to protect and support our Partners and our stores, which have additional stock to ensure product availability. Any out-of-stocks are temporary. Our Partners restock shelves with more product throughout the day. Additionally, H-E-B has prioritized conserving energy across our business to do our part to help preserve the energy grid in Texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

26° / 19°
Freezing Rain/Sleet
Freezing Rain/Sleet 100% 26° 19°

Friday

35° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 35° 21°

Saturday

44° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 44° 26°

Sunday

52° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 30°

Monday

52° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 52° 32°

Tuesday

57° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 57° 36°

Wednesday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 62° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

3 PM
Light Freezing Rain
50%
26°

28°

4 PM
Freezing Drizzle
50%
28°

26°

5 PM
Cloudy
30%
26°

24°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
24°

22°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
21°

20°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
20°

20°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
20°

21°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

21°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
21°

20°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
20°

20°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
20°

19°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
19°

19°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
19°

18°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
18°

18°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
18°

19°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
19°

22°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
22°

24°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
24°

26°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
26°

29°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
29°

30°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
30°

31°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
31°

Austin-Travis County

BestReviews

More reviews

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss