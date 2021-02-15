Central Texas H-E-B stores closed Monday due to weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B stores in Central Texas remained closed Monday due to the winter storm.

A text message to employees obtained by KXAN said none of Central Texas stores were going to open Monday, and then H-E-B updated its website to reflect that information. Originally, H-E-B planned to open the stores from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All Austin and Central Texas stores, including stores in Dripping Springs and Wimberley, were closed Monday. That also includes both Central Market locations in Austin on North Lamar and Westgate.

Most stores in the Hill Country are also closed Monday. H-E-B has a full list of those store closures on its website.

H-E-B says stores will be able to modify their hours at any time to fit local conditions. With cold weather gripping the area around Austin, it’s unclear if road conditions will improve enough for the stores to open Tuesday, but H-E-B said it will continue to update its website with the latest information.

H-E-B said it would do its best to fulfill curbside and delivery orders people had scheduled, and will contact customers if their orders get delayed.