AUSTIN (KXAN) — As thousands of Austin residents continue to experience power outages from last week’s ice storm, the Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution and resource fair Monday evening.

The drive will run from 6-8 p.m. at Delco Activity Center, located at 4601 Pecan Brook Drive in Austin. This comes after CTFB served more than 1,100 households during a similar distribution event Saturday.

Non-perishable food and water will be available via drive-thru distributions. Those without vehicles can still walk up to the distribution event to receive resources, CTFB officials said.

“Due to the special circumstances resulting from the recent Texas ice storm, we realize that many people who have never accessed our services may now need to,” CTFB said in a release. “Spoiled food, home repair costs, lost wages due to business closures put families already struggling to make ends meet over the edge.”

Beyond Monday evening’s event, CTFB’s “Find Food Now” tool allows residents to locate groceries, hot meals, food pantries and other essential resources near them.

CTFB is asking for additional volunteer efforts and donations, citing extra demand from the ice storm “will put a strain on [CTFB’s] resources.” More information on donations and how to get involved with CTFB is available online.