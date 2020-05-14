Central Texas Food Bank reschedules special drive-through food distribution due to weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank has to reschedule its weekend drive-through food distribution due to potential inclement whether, the food bank confirmed Thursday.

The food bank says that due to the potential for rain and strong thunderstorms, its special drive-through food distribution originally scheduled for Saturday will be moved to Sunday May 17.

The rescheduled food drive will still be at Austin Community College Highland at 6101 Highland Campus Drive. The food distribution will begin at 8 a.m. and go through 1 p.m.

