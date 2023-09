AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Central Texas Food Bank cut the ribbon on a new food pantry.

The Monarchs Food Pantry is located on the St. Edward’s University campus to serve the student community.

The pantry is stocked with frozen and nonperishable foods, as well as school supplies and toiletries.

The pantry will be accessible 24-7, for anyone with a St. Edward’s ID.