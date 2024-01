AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Central Texas Food Bank said Wednesday it was monitoring the chances for the extreme cold that the KXAN First Warning Weather team said is likely coming next week.

CTFB said people in need can check its emergency response site for updates. And for a list of food distribution sites you can click on Find Food Now on its website.

The Food Bank said it serves 21 counties, and provides food and groceries to 70,000 people every week. It is asking for donations and volunteers.