Donations to Central Texas Food Bank worth double during holiday season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many Central Texan families have turned to nonprofits like the Central Texas Food Bank to survive the rough periods during the pandemic and now many of these groups need your help this holiday season.

“Nobody should have to go hungry,” said Mark Jackson, chief development officer with Central Texas Food Bank.

But the reality is many Central Texans go to bed hungry every night.

“475,000 people in Central Texas are food insecure,” said Jackson. “One in five children is at risk of hunger in the 21 counties we serve.”

Jackson says they are spending $1 million a month to make sure their clients get the food they need, which is 10 times what they were spending before the pandemic.

“Back in October we definitely spent a little bit less money, but we always see a spike in need during the holiday months,” said Jackson. “So we knew we were going to have to increase the acquisition of food.”

The nonprofit depends on donations, both food and monetary, and the need has only risen during the pandemic while donations have slowed.

Jackson says some of the nonprofits Central Texas Food Bank partners with are feeling the effects too.

“It is a huge impact on them. We are doing everything we can to support them, but I highly encourage people to look into other smaller pantries that are doing great work in their own backyard.”

Every dollar you give the food bank buys eight meals.

The Beaumont Foundation will match every dollar up to $100,000 donated to the local food bank through midnight New Year’s Eve.