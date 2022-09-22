AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank (CTFB) has a new tool in its arsenal to help end hunger. The tool maps where people are experiencing food insecurity.

It’s called the Food Access Convening Tool (FACT). It uses real-time data to identify service gaps in the 21-county region. The tool analyzes food insecurity rates based on the latest census tracts and maps the Food Bank’s distribution areas to gauge the impact of CTFB and other community organizations.

In Texas, 13% of households experience food insecurity, making it one of just nine states with higher food insecurity than the national average, according to the non-profit Feeding Texas.

“FACT provides a powerful, game-changing analysis that helps us realize our holistic vision of breaking the cycle of hunger and poverty, thereby improving household stability and empowering communities,” Sari Vatske, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, said.

By utilizing “levers” that can be turned on and off to show how different efforts augment food assistance, CTFB will be able to plan where to distribute food next.

The tool is also able to assess the impact of its partnered agencies, workforce training and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps low-income families buy nutritious foods from local grocery stores.

FACT was developed in collaboration with Feeding South Florida, Ryder and Howard University.