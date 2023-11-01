AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Central Texas Food Bank will announce Wednesday a new initiative to give out 17,000 turkeys and holiday meals to the 21-county region it serves.

According to Sari Vatske, Central Texas Food Bank President and CEO, the non-profit is seeing a surge in demand for food assistance with levels seen during the peak of pandemic with an increase of 30% reliance on its services.

Vatske told KXAN Tuesday that, “with 1 in 5 kids in the area facing food insecurity, we want to make sure that everyone has a happy holiday season.”

The holiday turkey distribution initiative will not only distribute a turkey that serve a family of 4-plus but also “fresh green beans, pies, and dessert.”

Vatske said the Food Bank spends about $1 million a month on food purchase and not “insulated from the rising cost of food”.

She said up to $400,000 in donations would be matched for the initiative.

The food bank serves about 75,000 people every week throughout 21 counties in Central Texas, according to its website. And, because of its partners and the scale at which it operates, it’s able to stretch donations into more food than one person can buy at the store for the same amount. That’s how it’s able to take even $1 and turn it into four meals.