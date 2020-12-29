Central Texas Food Bank gives out food Tuesday, partners with AISD to give out more food Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank will hold two consecutive days of food distribution events Tuesday and Wednesday in Del Valle and Austin.

On Tuesday, the food bank will distribute emergency food boxes at Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Rd., from 9 a.m-12 p.m.

On Wednesday, they’ll hand out food boxes at Nelson Field in northeast Austin, 7105 Berkman Dr., from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Also on Wednesday at Nelson Field, the Austin Independent School District will partner with the food bank to hand out curbside meals for families. The district will provide meal packs for seven days to get families through the rest of winter break. Regular curbside meal distributions for AISD will resume Jan. 7. The food bank will provide its emergency food boxes in addition to the AISD meals.

TODAY @AustinISD



🍎 FREE meals for ALL students🍎



AISD partners with @CTXFoodBank to provide access to healthy food while campuses are closed for winter break: https://t.co/ex7BJwA7X5…



Monday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 30

@ Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive

9am-12pm pic.twitter.com/2WKAQZ54nI — AustinISD Parent Engagement Support Office (@aisdparents) December 21, 2020

Central Texas Food Bank officials say they also need volunteers to help administer the events and stock items at its warehouse. Those who’d like to volunteer can fill out an application.

Prior to the event, the food bank asks that people make room in their trunks or hatches for a food box. Attendees will receive an assortment of food based on what’s available.