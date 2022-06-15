AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nonprofits around the nation are feeling the impact of rising prices.

Central Texas Food Bank relies on donations to keep people fed, but it can be harder to do that when more donation money is going to filling up transport trucks or purchasing food at higher prices.

Not only is inflation making goods more expensive for the nonprofit, but more people are reaching out as Central Texas hits summer.

“So between facing the challenges of the summer and also looking at the cost of rent, utilities, gas it is really a kind of perfect storm for our families,” said Sari Vatski. “So, we are needed more than ever and we will continue to rely on the generosity and support of the community.”

The nonprofit saw an uptick of 44,000 people served from January to April and the need continues as they are seeing demand rise higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Central Texas Food Bank hopes to raise one million meals for those in need this summer.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 14.3% from April 2021 to April 2022, the largest 12-month percentage increase since a 19.5% increase in May 1979.

Prices for other major grocery store food groups also rose over the past year, with increases ranging from 7.8% for fruits and vegetables to 11% for other food at home.