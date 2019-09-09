Central Texas firefighters honor first responders lost on 9/11 with memorial stair climb

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters, their families and community members got together on Sunday morning to honor 9/11 first responders.

They did a stair climb in memory of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives rescuing others during the terrorist attacks.

Firefighters wore tags representing each life lost while in the line of duty.

“Regardless if you’re in Texas, California, New York, Louisianna, New Mexico, I mean you name it. All over the world, it’s just a big brotherhood and we’re always just trying to support each other one way or another,” said Levi Bizzell, the Chief of the Liberty Hill Fire Department. “It’s our way of just never forgetting that tragic day on 9-11 2001.”