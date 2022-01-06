Central Texas beekeeper to star in television show premiering Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A beekeeper from right here in Central Texas is set to star in a new reality television show premiering this weekend.

“Charlie Bee Company” will hit the Texas airwaves starting Saturday, Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m. on Austin PBS. In eight hour-long episodes, the show aims to teach the audience about bees in the Hill Country, the removal process and the importance of these pollinators.

“Charlie Bee Company” (Courtesy: iniosante inc)

The star of the show is beekeeper Charlie Agar, who’s based out of New Braunfels. His website says Agar was dragged to a beekeeping class in Idaho, where he developed a passion for it and got his first hive in 2013. He moved to Texas in 2014.

“People are just now beginning to understand how important bees are to the ecosystem, and I’m so excited to share my love for all things bees and beekeeping,” Agar said in a press release. “We had an absolute blast making this show.”

Filmmaker Ashley Scott Davison of iniosante studios and video crews braved the hot Texas weather and angry bees to follow Agar and capture his work. The series also features interviews with university researchers and a behind-the-scenes look at commercial beekeeping operations.

“The first time we followed Charlie on one of his bee removals, I got stung more than 20 times,” said Davison in a press release. “I was literally pulling stingers out of my leg – I knew right there we had a show that people would be glued to.”

In addition to airing on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. starting this weekend, the show will re-air Sundays at 2 p.m. After the show’s debut in Austin, “Charlie Bee Company” will air across the country on PBS in the spring.

Watch the trailer for season one online.