Central Texans step up to distribute water to those without

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of Central Texans have been without water for days now, and they’re warned that outages and boil water notices will stretch into next week.

While the City of Austin and Travis County work to setup public distribution sites, community members have stepped up to help.

“When you run out of what you need such as food, water, power, heat… that’s when you start to get concerned,” said a Four Points H-E-B shopper Friday.

Outside the Four Points H-E-B Friday afternoon the lines snaked around the building with people waiting to get water.

Some were turned away by the limited supplies, like at the southeast Austin H-E-B on Riverside.

“I only have like 100 units of water. If you’re standing this far back, then you probably won’t be getting any,” said a Riverside H-E-B employee.

Many of the people standing in line are already down to their last drops of clean drinking water.

“As the days went by, our resources went down, and now we are back here trying to get water again,” said an H-E-B shopper.

On Friday, all Central Texas H-E-B locations opened with power, but with item limits.

“Although some Austin-area stores are still without water or are under a boil notice, rest assured we have food safety protocols in place to safely operate these stores. While we hope to be fully operational in the next few days, the safety of our partners and customers remains our highest priority,” H-E-B wrote in a news release.

At the Target in Four Points, people were also left with slim pickings. Early Friday afternoon the store only has a couple dozen single water bottles to sell.

Dozens of breweries across the Austin area opened their doors to people in need.

Austinites found what they need at Meanwhile Brewing Company. The brewery gave out five gallons of filtered water per household.

“You can’t do anything but just sit there on your hands, so it’s nice to see people stepping up,” said a Meanwhile Brewing Customer.

Beerburg Brewing also gave away free water to anyone who needed it, guests just had to bring their own container. The team is also giving out water from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 50% of all beer to-go sales this weekend will be donated to Austin Mutual Aid.

Austin’s City Manager Spencer Cronk says the city has purchased a million gallons of water, and trucks from out of state should arrive with their loads Friday evening. FEMA distributions will also be going up soon.

The Austin Fire Department is helping support bulk water deliveries in the coming days.