Central Texans share their experiences with Friday's wintry weather
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texans were subjected to falling sleet and graupel Friday and KXAN received dozens of photos and videos of the out of place precipitation.
Here is some footage of the sleet falling in Oak Hill, sent to us by Cedric Rodriguez.
This video is of the icy precipitation falling in Dripping Springs, sent to us by viewer Karen Ray.
There was some heavy sleet falling in Round Rock, sent to us by Kasey Walther.
