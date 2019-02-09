Austin

Central Texans share their experiences with Friday's wintry weather

By:

Posted: Feb 08, 2019 06:42 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2019 06:42 PM CST

Sleet and graupel falling across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texans were subjected to falling sleet and graupel Friday and KXAN received dozens of photos and videos of the out of place precipitation.

Here is some footage of the sleet falling in Oak Hill, sent to us by Cedric Rodriguez.

 

This video is of the icy precipitation falling in Dripping Springs, sent to us by viewer Karen Ray.

 

There was some heavy sleet falling in Round Rock, sent to us by Kasey Walther.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss