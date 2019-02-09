Central Texans share their experiences with Friday's wintry weather

Sleet and graupel falling across Central Texas A sleet man! (Photo courtesy Suzanne Buchner) Sleet ball at a neighborhood at 183 and McNeil. (Photo Courtesy Angie Pizzini) Sleet and graupel covering this viewers backyard. (Photo courtesy Tane Davidson) Sleet sticking 1-35 and 45 toll road. (Photo courtesy Randolph Taylor) This squirrel is straight chilling. (Photo courtesy Thomas Hollingworth) This squirrel is straight chilling. (Photo courtesy Thomas Hollingworth) Sleet accumulation only on the greens at Cimarron Hills. (Photo courtesy Kate Canady) Sleet covered backyard. (Photo courtesy Veronica O'Neill) Sleet at P Terry's on North Lamar. (Photo courtesy Crystal Victorino) Sleet fall in Liberty Hill. (Photo courtesy Denise Tucker)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texans were subjected to falling sleet and graupel Friday and KXAN received dozens of photos and videos of the out of place precipitation.

Here is some footage of the sleet falling in Oak Hill, sent to us by Cedric Rodriguez.

This video is of the icy precipitation falling in Dripping Springs, sent to us by viewer Karen Ray.

There was some heavy sleet falling in Round Rock, sent to us by Kasey Walther.