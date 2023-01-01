AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the start of a new year and some Central Texans are diving head first into 2023, completing polar plunges in Austin and beyond.

Participants gathered at Barton Springs Pool Sunday morning to complete the annual polar plunge, hosted by Friends of Barton Springs Pool. The event ran from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants at Barton Springs Pool’s annual polar plunge. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

Elsewhere in Central Texas, the City of Pflugerville hosted its annual Pfreeze Pflop at 9 a.m. Sunday, held at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool. Residents could take a free dip in the frigid water if they donated a canned food item to benefit area food banks.