Central Texans race to grocery stores ahead of winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anticipation of the severe winter weather forecasted for Central Texas over the next few days is leading to a rush on supplies at area grocery stores.

Many had the same idea to stock up on supplies before the roads get worse.

At the Hancock Center H-E-B, dozens of cars lined up waiting for the store to open Saturday morning.

H-E-B says it has experienced some distribution delays this week due to the weather, however the company says it has placed enough orders ahead of time to serve customers through the storm.













A shopper sent photos of some shelves looking bare at the North Hills H-E-B Saturday morning.

One shopper sent in photos of empty shelves at the North Hills H-E-B at U.S. 183 and Braker Lane.

The shopper told KXAN a number of items like eggs, milk and butter were out of stock. Shelves of other items, like strawberries, some ground meats and crackers were running low, according to the shopper.

H-E-B reducing hours

H-E-B is temporarily shortening store hours through Monday due to the winter weather that is affecting the entire state.

The release also said curbside and delivery orders may be limited — “We will do our best to fulfill current orders and will contact customers if orders are impacted.”

KXAN has reached out to Whole Foods and Randalls to see if they will be changing operations due to the winter weather as well. We will update this story when we hear back.

Austin and Central Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wimberley & Dripping Springs

Saturday closing at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

San Antonio and Hill Country stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

West Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Waco/Temple/Killeen

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Greater Houston area

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North East stores (Carthage, Lufkin, Crockett)

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Golden Triangle

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bryan College Station

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast South stores (Corpus Christi and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Hondo, Pearsall, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Border – Laredo and Valley

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

CENTRAL MARKET STORE HOURS

DFW (Plano, Fort Worth, Dallas Lovers, Midway, Southlake)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

San Antonio & Austin (Westgate & N Lamar)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Houston (Westheimer)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.