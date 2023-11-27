AUSTIN (KXAN) – The two finalists for the top job of making sure low-income residents in Travis County have access to health care will meet the community this week, according to an announcement from Central Health.

The district’s Board of Managers said it has finished searching for the Central Health’s next President and CEO.

The board said it will hold what’s called two community conversations where people could learn more about the candidates and talk to them directly.

The first conversation with finalist A will be on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The second conversation with finalist B will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Both events will happen at Central Health’s location at 1111 E Cesar Chavez St.

Central Health runs Travis County’s hospital district.

In April, current President and CEO Mike Geeslin announced plans to leave the Travis County healthcare district by the end of this year.

“With Central Health becoming a more expansive and sophisticated hospital district, the stage is created for a climate of constructive transition,” Geeslin said then.

In September, Travis County commissioners approved an increase in Central Health’s budget and in increase in property taxes.