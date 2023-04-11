AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Health President and CEO Mike Geeslin announced Monday he plans to “depart” the Travis County healthcare district by the end of this year, according to a news release from Central Health.

Geeslin will mark six years with Central Health in May, the release said.

“For the past year, I’ve met with the Board about Central Health’s ongoing transformation and thinking about the next generation of CEOs to lead the organization,” Geeslin said in the news release. “Organizations should be deliberate in embracing change and controlling their destiny, and this includes creating leadership change. It’s been almost six years since I started at Central Health, and the time is drawing near for me to move on to the next life phase. With Central Health becoming a more expansive and sophisticated hospital district, the stage is created for a climate of constructive transition.”

Since Geeslin joined Central Health, he helped lead the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped lead multiple critical healthcare system expansion projects — including new health and wellness centers and a new specialty care clinic, the release said. Additionally, he led the adoption of the district’s Healthcare Equity Plan, which is an equity-focused service delivery strategy for building out a comprehensive safety net healthcare system that meets the needs of Travis County residents with low income, the release said.

Prior to Central Health, Geeslin served in leadership positions in state government and the nonprofit sector, the release said.

Last week, the Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to hire a consulting firm to conduct a third-party performance audit of Central Health, Travis County’s hospital district.

According to a release, the new performance review would cost Central Health $845,200.