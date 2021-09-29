Central Austin Randalls store closing, company looks to open new locations

The Randalls store on West 35th Street in Austin will close in about a month. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Randalls is closing one of its eight Austin locations on or before Nov. 6, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

The store, located at 1500 West 35th Street, has reached the end of its lease term. The area’s landowner, Kin Properties, plans to redevelop the property into a mixed-use development, which will include residential areas.

“We remain committed to the Austin market and invite customers to shop at the remaining Randalls stores, several of which have been recently remodeled,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the closure is not connected to the September S. Mopac store closure, and no other stores are impacted.

“We are working diligently to place as many associates as possible in other Randalls locations, several of which are nearby,” the spokesperson said.

The company says it is looking at multiple sites in and around Austin and the surrounding area for potential new stores.