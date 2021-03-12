Central Austin home once owned by the Long family burns Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire at a 12,000-square-foot home in central Austin once owned by longtime Austin philanthropists went to two alarms Friday morning.

Austin firefighters responded to the fire on 2308 Woodlawn Blvd. on Friday morning. Crews said the home was heavily-involved when they arrived around 3:15 a.m., and while they were able to knock down the fire initially, it went to a second alarm for more help.

2308 Woodlawn Blvd, 12,000 sq ft residence being remodeled. No occupants. Initial fire knocked down, additional resources responding for continued fire attack. pic.twitter.com/7NNE6TO3nD — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 12, 2021

According to tax records, the home was once owned by Joe and Teresa Long, namesakes of the Long Center for the Performing Arts. The home was listed at $8.5 million when it went up for sale in 2019 and was sold in August 2020 for an undisclosed price. Joe is a retired banker and lawyer, and Teresa a retired educator in Austin and received the National Humanities Medal in 2019.

The couple gave $20 million to the performing arts center project, a quarter of the total construction costs.

The home was being remodeled and no one was inside, the Austin Fire Department said. Windsor Road at Woodlawn Boulevard is closed Friday morning as crews continue to fight the blaze.