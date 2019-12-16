Central Austin H-E-B evacuated for 2nd time in 4 days

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police briefly evacuated an H.E.B. Monday morning. (KXAN: Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police officers briefly evacuated the H-E-B on 41st and Red River streets early Monday morning after someone reported seeing something suspicious. It’s the second time the Hancock Center H-E-B was evacuated for a scare in the past four days.

Police were called to the scene at 1:45 a.m. APD’s bomb squad was also called to the H-E-B. They say the item was not an explosive and let everyone back into the store by 3 a.m. Police would not say what the suspicious item was.

Early Friday morning, officers also temporarily evacuated the store for about an hour after someone phoned in bomb threat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss