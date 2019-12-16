Central Austin H-E-B evacuated for 2nd time in 4 days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police officers briefly evacuated the H-E-B on 41st and Red River streets early Monday morning after someone reported seeing something suspicious. It’s the second time the Hancock Center H-E-B was evacuated for a scare in the past four days.

Police were called to the scene at 1:45 a.m. APD’s bomb squad was also called to the H-E-B. They say the item was not an explosive and let everyone back into the store by 3 a.m. Police would not say what the suspicious item was.

Early Friday morning, officers also temporarily evacuated the store for about an hour after someone phoned in bomb threat.