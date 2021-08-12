Celebrations for Waterloo Park opening postponed, park still set to open Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Waterloo Park, downtown Austin’s newest park and outdoor concert venue, will have significantly less fanfare surrounding it for its August 14 grand opening due to COVID-19 and the area’s Stage 5 risk-based level.

The park will open to the public at 10 a.m., but all of the events surrounding the occasion that day will be postponed, officials with the Waterloo Greenway Conservancy said Thursday.

Dubbed “CommUNITY Day,” the celebration of the park’s opening was set to feature family-friendly activities and concerts plus the ribbon-cutting ceremony with Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

“The opening of this park comes at a critical time for the community, and access to outdoor space has never been more important for physical, mental, and emotional health,” officials said in a press release. “The reopening of Waterloo Park marks a momentous occasion for the community, with 11 acres of revitalized greenspace for all Austinites to explore and connect with nature, in the heart of downtown.”

Officials said they’ll continue to follow local, state and federal health guidelines and encourage people to wear a mask and social distance while in the park.

The first concert at Moody Amphitheater, the 5,000-seat concert venue within the park, is still set for August 20, however. Austin’s own Gary Clark Jr. is scheduled to play the first show at the amphitheater, and tickets are still available.