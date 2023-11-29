Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the holiday season, and festivities are in full swing at an array of pop-up bars throughout Austin. Whether you’re looking to skate the night away or test out a new holiday-themed cocktail, here’s a breakdown of some of the most festive places to celebrate in Austin through late December.

The Cavalier’s Nostalgic Noel

Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 24, east Austin bar The Cavalier will host its Nostalgic Noel cocktail pop-up series. Festivities kick off Dec. 12 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 2400 Webberville Rd., Ste. A and pay homage to “our wistful worship of ’80s, ’90 & ’00s toys & cartoons,” event organizers said.

Donn’s Depot

Beginning Dec. 1, dive bar Donn’s Depot will transform into a holiday oasis. Located at 1600 W. Fifth St., the bar’s festivities will include full indoor decorations as well as a specialty holiday menu.

Edge Rooftop’s Snow Much Fun Sleepover

Those looking for a staycation in Austin can book a room at the JW Marriott Austin and take part in the Edge Rooftop’s Snow Much Fun Sleepover. The holiday pop-up includes specialty cocktails, s’mores and live music along with hotel credit and a late checkout option. Valid booking dates for the pop-up are available now through Dec. 25. The JW Marriott Austin is located at 110 E. Second St.

Fairmont Austin Ugly Sweater Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Fairmont Austin will ring in the holiday season with an ugly holiday sweater-themed pop-up bar, held at the hotel’s seventh-floor rooftop bar. Located at 101 Red River St. in Austin, the pop-up will be home each day from 5 p.m. until closing, beginning Nov. 24.

Four Seasons Hotel Austin’s Ice Rodeo

Skate the evening away at Ice Rodeo at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin, running from Nov. 18 through Jan. 7. The specialty event series includes an outdoor ice rink, outdoor dining cabins, pop-up lounges, holiday décor and art installations. The Four Seasons Hotel Austin is located at 98 San Jacinto Blvd.

Gibson Street Bar’s Wonderland

Gibson Street Bar turns into a winter wonderland all December long. Located at 1109 S. Lamar Blvd., Gibson Street Bar decks out head to toe with indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations and features specialty hot and cold holiday cocktails.

Happy’s Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Wax Myrtle’s, located at 506 San Jacinto Blvd. in the Thompson Austin, announced Happy’s Holiday Pop-Up Bar is making its way from Chicago to the streets of Austin. The Austin-centric outpost runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24 and includes specialty curated holiday cocktails, holiday music and related festivities. It opens at 4 p.m. each day, and reservations aren’t required to attend.

Hotel Van Zandt

The Lodge returns to Hotel Van Zandt, an igloo oasis for those looking to have a piece of winter wonderland here in Austin. The rooftop festivities run Thursdays through Sundays throughout December and include holiday music and movies along with holiday-themed drinks and specialty menu items. Hotel Van Zandt is located at 605 Davis St.

Kitty’s Cohen’s ‘Get Lit’ Hanukkah Bar

Kitty Cohen’s “Get Lit” Hanukkah Bar returns Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 30, bar owners said in an email. The bar will be decked out with holiday decorations and Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Maccabee’s Knees, Oy Fashioned and Latke Punch drinks.

The business is also collaborating with Zee’s Wiener System each Friday of December for latke beef hotdogs, with jelly donuts served on the weekends. Part of the proceeds collected by “Get Lit” will go to the Shalom Austin Dell JCC, owners added.

“I love all the holiday pop-up bars this time of season, and I thought Hanukkah deserves one as well,” owner Josh Brownfield said. “In the spirit of Kitty Cohen’s this Hanukkah pop-up will be all about fun.”

Kitty Cohen’s is located at 2211 Webberville Rd., Ste. 3548.

Lala’s Little Nugget

It’s always Christmastime at Crestview dive bar Lala’s Little Nugget, located at 2207 Justin Lane. Open Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., Lala’s features food, dancing, beers and cocktails.

Miracle on 5th Street

Austin’s annual Miracle on 5th Street has returned downtown to The Eleanor at 307 W. Fifth St. Beginning Nov. 16 and running through Dec. 27, the pop-up bar features holiday-themed cocktails and Christmas décor. Dates and times vary by day, but the pop-up is open most weeknights from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. and on weekends from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Mozart’s Holiday Light Show

Mozart’s Holiday Light Show returned on Nov. 9 and runs through Jan. 6. The annual festivities include admission options for a Bavarian marketplace, a silent disco and a nautical light show.

Guests can reserve a table as well as add holiday-friendly treats like hot cocoa, kettle corn, holiday desserts and Mozart’s merchandise to their reservation.

Nickel City’s Sippin’ Santa

Get into the festive spirit this holiday season with Sippin’ Santa, Nickel City’s pop-up holiday bar. The east Austin bar, located at 1133 E. 11th St., will be open from noon until 2 a.m. every day and feature holiday-themed cocktails and plenty of festive decorations.

