Celebrate National Coffee Day with some deals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — National Coffee Day falls on Saturday, Sept. 29, but some companies are celebrating with early deals. Here's a (non-exhaustive) rundown of ways to get a less expensive coffee fix.

The local stop on 1105 S Lamar Blvd. is offering $1 drip coffee on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The Austin-based subscription service is offering a free bag of premium single origin coffee free with any subscription with the discount code AtlasCoffeeDay18 for those who sign up Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29.

The local shop at 2000 E. Sixth St. is celebrating both Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29. On Friday, those who are Car2Go members can show their app to the barista and get a free drink, and members who post a photo of that coffee on social media and tag #Car2GoPerk and #Austin will be entered to win a $1,000 Car2Go credit.

On National Coffee Day Saturday, people can buy one coffee and get one free. There are also raffles all day.

Customers can buy one coffee and get one free on Saturday, Sept. 29. As the company posted on Twitter, the real question is whether both will be for you, or if you'll decide to share.

Anyone who comes in on Saturday, Sept. 29 can get a free coffee, including trying the company's new offering of glazed-doughnut flavored coffee. It's also debuting a limited-time offering of coffee-glazed doughnuts.