Celebrate life-saving research with the Heart Ball of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The 22nd annual Heart Ball of Austin, presented by St. David’s HealthCare, will be held on Saturday, May 11 at the JW Marriott Austin.

The Heart Ball brings together Austin’s most influential business, medical and philanthropic leaders to raise funds and promote the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association in Austin.

Join us for an exciting evening with a hosted cocktail reception, dinner, live auction, Open Your Heart moment, and a special musical performance by Easton Corbin while you dance the night away.

The black-tie gala is the American Heart Association’s premier fundraiser in the area. It supports critical ongoing cardiovascular and stroke research as well as education, outreach, and advocacy programs.

Event details:

6 p.m. – Cocktail reception

7:15 p.m. – Ballroom opens

8 p.m. – Dinner, Live auction, Open Your Heart

9:15 p.m. – Special musical performance from Easton Corbin

To purchase your tickets for this year’s Heart Ball of Austin, click here.