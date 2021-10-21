Cedar Park man found guilty of making Molotov cocktail during 2020 Austin protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Cedar Park man was convicted by a federal jury for trying to make a Molotov cocktail during protests in Austin on May 30, 2020.

Cyril Lartigue, 27, was seen on video making the device while in a parking lot next to the Austin Municipal Court. The U.S. Department of Justice says Lartigue was interrupted by Austin Police Department officers and ran away.

Lartigue was found by police in a portable bathroom in changed clothes, the Justice Department says. They say they found materials used to make Molotov cocktails in his backpack, including beer bottles, a bottle of lighter fluid, cloth rags, a butane lighter and clothes he was previously seen wearing.

Lartigue is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 4. He faces up to 10 years in prison.