Caught on camera: Doorbell video shows armed theft just north of UT campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas students in a north campus neighborhood are on high alert after doorbell-camera video showed suspected thieves holding guns while circling victims’ cars.

The neighborhood sits just north of campus near the Saint David’s Medical Center. The time stamp on the ring video shows that the incident happened early Friday morning just before university students and children at a nearby elementary school started walking to class.

“It’s certainly a disruption for our daily life and makes you think twice about going for an early morning walk,” said one of the affected university students.

The students filed a report with the Austin Police Department shortly after the crime. While they await an investigation, Austin council member Kathie Tovo, who lived around the area while she attended UT, is calling for more investments in violence prevention programs.

“We absolutely need to respond to crime after it’s happened, but better to prevent them from starting in the first place,” Tovo said. “Programs aimed at reducing opportunities to carry illegal guns are important and violence prevention programs that are community based.”

It’s alarming for the college professors, university students and families living in this area of north campus.

Students’ ring video captures suspects circling a car while holding a gun.

“I think it’s more to scare. Who knows what their intentions were, but we all know what guns can do and so that is scary,” said a nearby neighbor.

In 2021, the City of Austin founded the Violence Prevention Program. The office was created through redirected Austin Police Department funds as recommended by the Gun Violence and Reimagining Public Safety Task Forces, according to the City.

“OVP was conceived as a strategic and equitable investment to increase public safety in Austin by taking interventions upstream in the cycle of violence. By addressing environmental causes of violence, healing the trauma caused by violence, and equipping change-agents to serve their communities, more Austinites can experience the benefits that come from safety,” the City says.

The students affected by the incident want everyone to lock their doors and keep their belongings safe.

“This is on our own driveway. Sometimes you don’t feel safe to be honest. It’s a bummer for these students who are trying to get an education,” said a UT student.

KXAN pulled the case number from the APD database but so far the record has not been made public. KXAN has also reached out to APD for more information.