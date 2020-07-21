Caught in the crossfire: Friends remember young man who police say was innocent bystander in shootout

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Tributes are coming in for a young Austin man who police say was an innocent bystander during a gunfight on Sunday.

Austin Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that 20-year-old Treyvon Jaquis Mize-Ellison was caught in the gunfire between a silver Corvette, a red Cadillac sedan and a black sedan at the PINSTACK Austin parking lot, in the Tech Ridge Center in West Canyon Ridge Drive.

Officers found Mize-Ellison behind the steering wheel of his Honda with trauma injuries when they arrived around 1:30 a.m.

Police say he later died of his injuries at a hospital at 5:13 a.m.

They are still looking for those who killed him.

It still doesn’t seem real to Zaion Gilmore, who knew Treyvon since he was just three years old.

Gilmore says he and the victim went through elementary school and little league football together. Courtesy: Zaion Gilmore

“He never portrayed himself as a bully. He’s never portrayed himself as, ‘Oh, I’m this tough guy.’ He was always chill. He had a good heart. And like, all he wanted to do was look out for people, really,” Gilmore says.

The 19-year-old had known Treyvon since he was just three years old and says Treyvon was supposed to join him at a car meet in the parking lot of an AMC theater off of Interstate 35 and Parmer Lane.

“The last call I got was, ‘I’m on my way to you,'” he says.

But Treyvon never made it.

Austin Police say they found him in his car in the parking lot of PINSTACK, less than a mile down the road.

“I saw his car and tried to get over there, the cops stopped me. They told me about what happened,” Gilmore says.

Video from the AMC car meet up shows a fight breaking out.

You can also hear gunhots.

APD says they’re looking through all the videos they’ve received but can’t confirm yet if this video is related to Treyvon’s killing.

The man who took this video, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he was at a car meet in the parking lot of AMC theater off of Interstate 35 and Parmer Lane. The video has been circulated hundreds of times on Facebook.

“This is probably like the first close person I’ve lost to me,” Gilmore says.

He realizes he may have been the last person to talk to Treyvon and says he’s glad he was able to tell his best friend he loved him, one last time.

“Couple things I think about are like, ‘How is he feeling?’ I think about, what’s next?”