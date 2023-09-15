AUSTIN (KXAN) — People gathered Thursday at a volunteer event to put together packages of school supplies for refugee children living in Austin.

Catholic Charities of Central Texas hosted a block party at its Austin campus, which featured live music, food trucks and volunteers coming together to assemble the school supply kits.

The event was part of its Refugee Resettlement Services program. The program provides services to help guide refugees through their resettlement experience.

“When families walk through our door in their darkest hour, we want them to leave with hope for the future, because those who have hope look at life differently,” Sara Ramirez, the executive director of Catholic Charities of Central Texas, said.

Catholic Charities of Central Texas also celebrated 25 years of helping the community.