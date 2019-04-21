Austin

Catching up before 'Avengers: Endgame'? Here's where to find every MCU movie


Posted: Apr 20, 2019 / 09:14 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 20, 2019 / 09:14 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — "Avengers: Endgame," Marvel's 22nd feature film will hit theaters next week and if you're feeling overwhelmed with where to begin to brush up on your Marvel Cinematic Universe knowledge, we've got you covered. 

Here's a breakdown of every Marvel movie so far and where you can find them!

"Iron Man" (2008) - The origin story of quick-quipping billionaire Tony Stark, as portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. This one is only available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"The Incredible Hulk" (2008) - While it doesn't star Mark Ruffalo, who has played every Marvel iteration of the Hulk since, this movie starring Edward Norton in the titular role is considered canon. It can be streamed on Direct TV, or else is available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Iron Man 2" (2010) - Tony Stark's follow-up movie that introduced Scarlett Johannson as Black Widow and Don Cheadle as War Machine is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Epix. Can be rented or purchased on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Thor" (2011) - The first Marvel movie to take place in space — on the hero's home planet of Asgard — stars Chris Hemsworth as the hammer-wielding God of Thunder. It is only available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011) - Marvel's first period-piece (taking place in the 1940s) and Chris Evans' first outing as military reject turned super soldier Steve Rogers. It is only available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Marvel's The Avengers" (2012) - The end of the first phase of Marvel movies puts together all the heroes we've seen so far. It is only available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Iron Man 3" (2013) - Downey Jr's last title movie begins the second phase of Marvel movies and finds Tony Stark dealing with the aftermath of "The Avengers." It can be streamed on DirecTV, or else is available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Thor: The Dark World" (2013) - Thor's second title movie is often regarded as one of the Universe's worst entries, but it sets up some character beats and eventual plot developments. It can be streamed on DirecTV, or else is available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) - A nearly full-on spy movie, "Winter Soldier" introduces Falcon and brings back Bucky Barnes. It is only available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014) - The movie that introduces us to Star Lord, Gamora, Groot and Rocket — and the MCU's biggest, baddest, most-purple villain, Thanos. It's only available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015) - The Avengers' second team-up is a BIG and busy movie that introduces the characters of Scarlet Witch and Vision. It is only available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Ant-Man" (2015) - The end of phase two stars Paul Rudd as the size-shifting hero in a slightly light and frothy palette cleanser after "Age of Ultron." This little movie is currently only available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Captain America: Civil War" (2016) - The third Captain America movie features an in-fight between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. It introduces both Black Panther and Tom Holland as Spider-Man. It is only available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Doctor Strange" (2016) - Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a doctor/sorcerer who can bend realities. Tilda Swinton wears a bald cap. Currently only available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017) - The space crew's second intergalactic musical adventure. Can be streamed on Netflix, or else rented/purchased on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017) - A high school movie with all the standard angst, but with superheroes, too. Sadly, you can't stream this on Sling, as that pun would be great. But you can stream it on Starz and Direct TV or else rent or buy it on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017) - Thor's movies take a more comedic turn with this space road trip movie. It features Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett as Thor's world-ending evil sister. It can be streamed on Netflix, or rented/purchased on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube. 

"Black Panther" (2018) - Marvel's first "Best Picture" Oscar-nominated movie and its highest grossing movie to date (yes, even higher than "Infinity War"). You can visit Wakanda on Netflix, or rent/purchase the movie on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) - A HUGE team up of all the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Everyone teams up to defeat Thanos before he can wipe out half of life on Earth. It can be streamed in a snap on Netflix, or rented/purchased on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018) - Another light refreshment after an Avengers movie. Stars "LOST"'s Evangeline Lily as the Wasp. It can be streamed on Netflix, or rented/purchased on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.

"Captain Marvel" (2019) - Famously Marvel's first movie featuring a female in the title role. Has become the 10th-highest grossing superhero movie of all-time and it's still in theaters.

"Endgame" will conclude the storyline presented in "Avengers: Infinity War," which broke box office records with a $640-million opening weekend haul and an overall gross of $2 billion worldwide.

The next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following "Endgame" is "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which will be released July 2. 

