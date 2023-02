AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says a cat is dead after a electrical fire burned a duplex in southwest Austin Thursday night.

According to AFD, the cause of the fire just before 10 p.m. on Leafield Drive near Brodie Lane was accidental.

Austin Travis County EMS says one adult at the scene had minor smoke inhalation but AFD later said that person was not taken to the hospital.

AFD said the cat was found dead inside the duplex.