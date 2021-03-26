Case against man accused in 2016 Austin murder dismissed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The case against a man accused in a 2016 murder in east Austin was dismissed, according to court paperwork filed this month.

In 2016, the body of Tyler Ashley, aged 24, was found on Meander Drive, police said.

An arrest warrant was filed for Vinton Fontenot a few years later in May 2019, after police said his wife reported him at least twice in 2018. According to the wife, Fontenot had confessed to the killing to her.

“Having considered the motion and the arguments of counsel, the court finds that the motion has merit and should be granted. It is therefore ordered that this case is dismissed,” court orders read.

KXAN has reached out to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and Fontenot’s attorney. We will update this story when we hear back.

At the time, police believed there was more than one person involved in the murder.