Casar announces who he wants to succeed him on Austin City Council

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Greg Casar made it known Thursday which candidate he’d like to succeed him on the Austin City Council.

Casar formally endorsed immigration attorney Jose “Chito” Vela in the upcoming special election to decide who represents District 4 on City Council. Vela announced in November he would seek the seat after Casar said he would run for U.S. Congress in the newly-redrawn District 35.

“District 4 deserves a leader who will fight for our communities, and Chito is that candidate,” Casar said in a news release. “I know that Chito will be a champion for increasing affordable housing, investing in public transportation, and protecting our environment. He’ll show up for working families, and that’s why he has my vote.”

Vela shared his reaction to the endorsement, too, saying, “I look forward to continuing the good work that [Casar] has done representing the people of District 4.”

Thursday is the deadline for candidates to file to run in the council election. So far seven candidates, including Vela, have filed paperwork with the city denoting a campaign treasurer, a step indicating their intent to run.

The other candidates who filed the treasurer paperwork for the council seat include:

Casar will serve on council until his successor is inaugurated. The winner of the election will serve out the remainder of his term, ending in January 2025.

The city will hold a special election on Jan. 25 to decide who will become District 4’s next council member. Only residents within the district located in north and central Austin are allowed to vote in that contest. The early voting period begins Jan. 10 and lasts until Jan. 21.