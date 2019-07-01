Cars vandalized at Fast Park lot near ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after several cars were vandalized in a parking lot designated for travelers near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

According to Fast Park, the company that owns the lot off of Spirit of Texas Drive, “Individuals illegally gained access to the Austin Fast Park facility and damaged several cars on the lot,” in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The lot is surrounded by barbed wire fencing.

A company spokesperson says Fast Park is assisting affected guests as police investigate. The Austin Police Department told KXAN detectives are looking into what happened.

The company says police have heightened security in the area, and that Fast Park will also have additional security on-site.

The Fast Park lot provides shuttle service to and from the airport, but it is not affiliated with ABIA.

At 6 on KXAN, crime reporter Jacqulyn Powell will look into the vandalism.

