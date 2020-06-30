Cars pack drive-thru COVID-19 test site 1 1/2 hours before opening Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a repeat of Monday’s long lines at the CommUnity Care COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Tuesday at the Hancock Center.

Lines of cars snaked around the parking lot well before the testing site opened at 6:30 a.m.

Cars lined the Hancock Center parking lot at 6:45 a.m. at the CommUnity Care COVID-19 testing site Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

The listed hours for the Hancock Center testing center are 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, but on the CommUnity Care website, it says that when the site hits its capacity, it shuts down. Then, people in line are out of luck and have to try again another day. The tests are administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

CommUnity Care also has testing centers on William Cannon Drive in south Austin, opening Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and in Pflugerville at the same times on Monday and Friday.

Sites in eastern Travis County are:

Barbara Jordan Elementary, 6711 Johnny Morris Rd, Austin, TX 78724 (Open Monday)

Hornsby Dunlap Elementary, 13901 FM 969, Austin, TX 78724 (Open Tuesday)

Manor Senior High, 14832 FM 973, Manor, TX 78653 (Open Wednesday)

Southeast Metro Park, 4511 Highway 71 E, Del Valle, TX 78617 (Open Thursday)

Barbara Jordan Elementary, 6711 Johnny Morris Rd, Austin, TX 78724 (Open Friday)

On its website, the clinic says the test sites are open to anyone who would like to be tested, and you don’t need a doctor’s referral.

The CommUnity Care clinic has a COVID-19 hotline for folks to call who’d like more information, 512-978-8775.