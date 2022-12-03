AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Sunday, the Hallmark Channel will deploy cars wrapped in custom crochet sweaters to the streets of Austin from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to celebrate the Countdown to Christmas.

Austin is one of just five cities on its list of stops, according to organizers.

The Hallmark Channel said the vehicle designs were created and installed by crochet artist London Kaye.

“These festive Hallmark Channel fleets will visit Austin supplied with Christmas music, lights and enthusiastic brand ambassadors accompanying each vehicle,” organizers said.

The Hallmark Channel encouraged people to tune in for holiday movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 8 p.m. all season long.

“We will be stopping periodically along the routes, pending foot traffic and if there is a safe, spacious spot to pull off and interact with passersby. The route stops are simply a guideline of where we will go,” organizers said.