AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Carousel Lounge celebrated 60 years in Austin Friday.

While the city has grown, the owner said the vibe inside the lounge is still the same. It is known as a bar and wine hangout with live music.

Carousel is family owned. Nicki Mebane said her parents opened the lounge in 1963.

“I never thought I would be running a bar. My expertise was in banking, but you love the people and the customers,” Mebane said. “It’s a labor of love. It was something I never envisioned myself doing, but you come to love the people and the musicians, and basically, they are the ones that keep it doing.”

Carousel Lounge celebrates 60th anniversary (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

Mebane said loyal customers and bands helped the business survive the pandemic.

The Carousel Lounge is not hard to miss because of its iconic walls. The murals on the outside used to be inside, but the owners moved them outdoors after a driver crashed through one of the windows.

The lounge is located on East 52nd Street near Cameron Road by Capital Plaza.