AUSTIN (KXAN) — A virtual career fair on Friday plans to help a diverse group of central Texans find new work. HireX is hosting the free Austin Virtual Diversity Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HireX said it wants to help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people with disabilities find a new career.

Costco Wholesale, Cardinal Health, Verizon, Kroger and General Electric are among the 25 companies taking part.

Please upload your resume after registering so employers can look at it. Companies may look at resumes and chat with you before the event, organizers said.