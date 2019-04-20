Cardi B rejects plea deal in strip club melee case
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B has rejected a plea deal in a case stemming from a New York strip club melee last fall.
WNBC says the rapper did not speak to journalists before or after her three-minute court appearance on Friday. But fans got as close as they could to catch a glimpse of her.
She is due back in court next month on misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges.
Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender.
They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.
Her lawyer has said that she didn't harm anybody.
One fan, Briana Minore, 19, came from another part of Queens to catch a glimpse of the star, who waved to her, according to the New York Daily News.
"They wouldn't let you close to her, but I was shaking," Minore told the newspaper after Cardi swept past in an all-white outfit. "I love her so much, I've been planning this day for so long."
